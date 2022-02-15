RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP issue warning after woman sexually assaulted in Lynn Canyon Park

Woman was groped while in the North Shore park at about 1:30 p.m.

North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted in Lynn Canyon Park on Sunday (Feb. 13).

Mounties said that the woman was groped while exiting the Varley Loop Trail and crossing the footbridge to Rice Lake Road at about 1:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black or South Asian male with a medium complexion, about six feet tall, between 25 and 30 years old, 170 lbs, with a thin build and a light growth moustache and chin hair.

Police believe he was wearing large, round silver-framed reading glasses, a black North Face hoodie with “never stop exploring” written on the front, black athletic pants and grey high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information about the man or the crime is asked to call Const. Dosanjh at 604-985-1311.

