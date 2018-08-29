‘Homemade’ device prompts hours-long road closures in Coquitlam

Coquitlam RCMP are cautioning people against leaving realistic-looking fake weapons lying around after roads were closed for hours on Wednesday morning.

A homemade fake explosive closed down Brunette Avenue near Schoolhouse Street for about four hours starting at 7:15 a.m.

Some homes and businesses were also evacuated so that the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit could investigate.

“This is a reminder for everyone who owns realistic-looking explosives or firearms props, models, or similar items. You have to be very careful about leaving them in public,” said Cpl.Michael McLaughlin in a release.

“This object was obviously homemade, but it looked similar to a real explosive and it had to be taken seriously. The result was a big inconvenience to anyone who lives or works nearby.”

