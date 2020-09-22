RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

The same Burnaby vacation rental suite was visited by Mounties and bylaw officers twice within 24 hours for violating COVID-19 gathering rules.
According to RCMP, officers first went to the suite in the 6300-block of McKay Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19) after reports that a large party was taking place in the condo. Police said the gathering had 26 people in violation of COVID-19 rules for vacation rentals, the host had not collected contact information and there wasn’t enough space for partygoers to physically distance. The gathering host was issued a $2,300 fine and the party was dispersed.
Mounties visited the same vacation rental suite again within 24 hours after another complaint of a large party. A different person had rented the space and violated COVID-19 gathering rules with 17 people in the suite. The host of this gathering was also issued a $2,300 fine and the party was dispersed.
Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was “quite frankly appalling” to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules.
“If you have a vacation property booked in the coming weeks to host a party with 20 of your friends, take our advice and cancel it now because you will be reported and you will be fined,” Kalanj added.
