RCMP investigating shooting at Surrey house

Police say current occupants of residence ‘were not the intended target’

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting at a Newton house, but police say the current occupants of the residence “were not the intended target of the shooting.”

On Tuesday (Feb. 1) at 2:47 a.m., police received multiple reports of shots fired in the 8600-block of Tulsy Crescent East, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

Sangha said frontline officers responded and found a house and vehicles parked in the driveway “that were damaged as a result of the shooting.”

She added no injuries were reported.

Sangha said “investigators believe that the current occupants of the residence were not the intended target of the shooting,” but that “evidence suggests that a person or persons associated to the previous owners may have been the intended target.”

While the shooting is believed to be targeted, Sangha said it is “not linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing as police work to identify the suspect, or suspects.

“We are thankful that no one was injured, however, this is undoubtedly a very traumatic experience for the family whose residence was shot,” Sangha noted. “Victim services has been offered to the impacted family and a safety plan has been discussed with the intended target.”

Sangha also said Surrey RCMP is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media in regards to this incident.



