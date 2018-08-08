RCMP investigating sexual assault on B.C. city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Penticton RCMP are looking for the public’s help as they investigate a sexual assault on a city employee.

The assault occurred on Aug. 3 at about 8 a.m. while the city employee was working on landscaping in the south end of the town. The man, whose identity is unknown, approached the lone employee as she was weedeating and began making lewd comments; when the employee began to walk away she was grabbed from behind, but was able to get away from the man without further issue.

The man was described as Caucasian, in his 50s, 6 feet tall, bald, wearing a navy blue tank-top, black shorts, black work boots and had a faded tattoo on his right upper arm.

Should the public have any information, they are encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
