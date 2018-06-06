Police near Chelsea Park in Port Coquitlam (Alex Hardford/Twitter)

RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

School District 43 said that schools nearby are open but heavy police presence near Victoria Drive

Coquitlam RCMP are asking people to avoid an area of Port Coquitlam north of Lincoln Park Wednesday morning as officers investigate reports of shots fired.

Police said officers are responding to reports of someone armed with a weapon. The reports stem from reports of shots fired around 4:30 a.m.

The area where police are searching is just off Coast Meridian Road near Victoria Drive.

School District 43 said that schools nearby are open.

More to come.

