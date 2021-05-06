RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP investigating after woman, 25, dies after industrial accident in Richmond

The employee’s next of kin are being notified

A woman has died in hospital after an industrial accident in Richmond on Wednesday (May 5).

According to Richmond RCMP, they responded to a call in the 3900-block of Boundary Road at 1 p.m. A 25-year-old employee was then taken to hospital by paramedics, but she later died. Her next of kin have been notified but RCMP said her name is not being released publicly, citing privacy concerns.

The Richmond RCMP’s serious crime unit and WorkSafeBC are investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

worksite deaths

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 mouth rinse/gargle sample collection kits coming to Surrey schools
Next story
VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

Just Posted

Musician JJ Lavallee has a socially-distanced chat about his life and music career. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Musician JJ Lavallee talks about his music, living in Cloverdale, and some of the adversity he’s faced in life

Lavallee sat down for a socially-distanced talk in Hawthorne Square

Surrey RCMP officers on scene at a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street Tuesday, May 4, 2021.(Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fatal Guildford shooting of woman leads to murder charge for man, 24

Ali Khudhair charged following death of Keryane Arsenault

Surrey has seen a steady downfall in construction jobs since since September because of the pandemic, a Surrey Board of Trade report indicates. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey has recovered 33K jobs that were lost to pandemic

This is according to Surrey Board of Trade’s latest labour market ‘intelligence report’

White Rock’s Joan Bywater shows the setup she uses when participating in online paint parties hosted by the Seniors Come Share Society. (Contributed photo)
Virtual gallery showcases inspirations of Semiahmoo Peninsula seniors

PHOTOS: ‘What is art if not something that motivates more art?’

Hjorth Road Pool is one of Surrey’s eight outdoor pools. (Photo: Tides Out)
Three of Surrey’s outdoor pools will open May 17 for free swims, others to follow

Public swim times will be in 45-minute blocks ‘to ensure access for all’

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Allayah Yoli Thomas had recently turned 12 years old when she died of a suspected drug overdose April 15. (Courtesy of Adriana Londono)
Suspected overdose death of Vancouver Island 12 year old speaks to lack of supports

Allayah Yoli Thomas was found dead by her friend the morning of April 15

More than 6,000 camping reservations in British Columbia were cancelled as a result of a provincial order limiting travel between health regions. (Unsplash)
1 in 4 camping reservations cancelled in B.C. amid COVID-19 travel restrictions

More than 6,000 BC Parks campsite reservations for between April 19 and May 25 have been revoked

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. average home price and sales level to 2023, showing steep drop in sales expected next year. (Central 1)
Forecast calls for B.C. home sales to ‘explode,’ then drop off

Average price to rise another 10% in 2021, credit unions say

Members of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. (File photo)
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15

‘Our colleagues across the province have figured out new ways to perform and connect,’ VSO boss says

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP investigating after woman, 25, dies after industrial accident in Richmond

The employee’s next of kin are being notified

Two passengers were recently fined thousands of dollars after they faked their pre-flight COVID-19 test results. (Paul Clarke/Black Press)
2 passengers in Canada fined thousands for faking pre-flight COVID-19 tests

The government issued a warning Thursday to others thinking of doing the same – do it and you’ll be ordered to pay

(File)
With revenge porn on the rise in 2021, B.C. seeks feedback for new legislation

New legislation could help victims take down images and receive compensation

Most Read