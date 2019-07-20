Crime

RCMP investigate two shootings in Surrey

Incidents happened in Whalley, Newton

Surrey RCMP say it is investigating two shots fired incidents in two different areas of the city Friday (July 19).

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 12700-block of King George Boulevard in Whalley around 4 p.m. Friday evening, according to a release from Surrey RCMP, adding that “evidence was located confirming that shots had been fired.”

Initial reports, police said, show that a white car was seen leaving the area “at a high rate of speed.” Surrey RCMP said that officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses for more information.

Surrey RCMP said it is a targeted incident, despite the investigation still being in the early stages.

Several hours later, Surrey RCMP said officers responded to a report of a shooting near Mud Bay Park, just off Colebrook Road around 7 p.m. Police said Mud Bay Park and a section of Colebrook Road would be closed for “an unknown period of time” while police continue the investigation.

Again, officers found evidence “to support that shots had been fired in the area.”

At the same time, police said, officers responded to the 17300-block of 56 Avenue in Cloverdale where the caller “stated he was and police located a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Then at 7:20 p.m., Langley RCMP responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound walking into Langley Memorial Hospital.

READ ALSO: Man with gunshot wound walks into Langley hospital, July 19, 2019

Surrey RCMP said officers determined the person at the hospital was “associated” to the earlier shooting at Mud Bay Park.

Surrey Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

