File photo

RCMP investigate pepper-spray assault in Cloverdale

Two assaults involving pepper spray were reported in Surrey last weekend

Surrey RCMP are investigating an assault on a Clayton-area resident involving pepper spray that took place on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the 19300-block of 62A Avenue of Cloverdale on July 8 at around 2:30 p.m. The resident who was pepper sprayed was interviewed, and the area was canvassed for potential witnesses and video surveillance. RCMP state that the incident is still very early in its investigation, and not many details can be confirmed at this time.

RCMP say there is no risk to public safety and that they believe it was an isolated incident.

This is the second reported assault involving pepper spray to occur in Surrey last weekend. On Saturday night, RCMP were called to the 1700-block of King George Boulevard, outside a convenience store, after they received a report that two people had been sprayed.

Anyone with more information about either incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
