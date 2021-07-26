The intersection between Springfield and Burtch was closed on Sunday as investigators gathered evidence after a fatal collision. (Paula Tran/Capital News)

RCMP investigate fatal crash that killed Surrey man in Kelowna

The collision happened at around 3 a.m. on July 25

Kelowna RCMP and BC Coroners Service are now investigating a collision that killed one in Kelowna over the weekend.

Kelowna Mounties, fire crews and BC Emergency Health Services were called to the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road at around 3 a.m. on Sunday (July 25) for a single-vehicle collision.

When police got to the scene, they found a black Chevrolet Corvette with two occupants. The vehicle had been severely damaged.

The 28-year-old driver, a man from Surrey, was declared dead at the scene. The 28-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital in a serious, life-threatening condition.

“The Kelowna RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience while Springfield Road remained closed, as our investigators were on scene to collect evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” Cst. Solana Paré said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision.”

