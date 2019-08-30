RCMP investigate alleged theft of White Rock’s promenade plaque

Police say bronze fixture believed taken on or before Aug. 15

RCMP photo Police are investigating after this bronze plaque was reported stolen from White Rock’s waterfront.

White Rock RCMP are investigating the apparent theft of a bronze plaque that was placed in the early ’90s to commemorate the city’s Promenade.

Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News the city reported the theft on Thursday (Aug. 29).

Installed just east of the pier – in the 15000-block of Marine Drive – in 1992 to commemorate the Promenade’s creation, the plaque is believed to have been taken on or before Aug. 15.

City communications manager Donna Kell said officials are hopeful the plaque will be returned.

“We do want it back,” she said.

“It is a piece of history.”

Police are asking anyone with information that could help locate the marker and identify those responsible for taking it to call the detachment at 778-593-3600.

– Tracy Holmes