RCMP impound Lamborghini after driver clocked going 195 km/h in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP took to social media this week to remind drivers to slow down after a Lamborghini driver in South Surrey was clocked driving 195 km/h last week.

On Friday, police pulled over a Lamborghini Urus SUV in the 14600-block of 176 Street and the driver was given a ticket for excessive speeding. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days, police said.

A photo of the vehicle being towed away from the scene was posted to the Surrey RCMP’s Twitter account Monday, with a reminder to drivers to be safe on the roads.

High-risk driving behaviours like speeding, are the leading cause of death on BC roads. Our officers in South Surrey towed this Lambo which was clocked speeding at 195km/hr! #Slowdown pic.twitter.com/zbm8Qa3SMp — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) May 4, 2020

The safe-driving reminder comes at a time when the roads are less busy than normal, due to more people working from home and only venturing out for essentials.

“High-risk driving behaviours like speeding, are the leading cause of death on BC roads,” the tweet read.



