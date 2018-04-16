RCMP identify car in Thursday hit-and-run

Maple Ridge mom killed on Lougheed Highway

Ridge Meadows RCMP have identified and located a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run late Thursday in Maple Ridge – a white, 2017 Honda Civic.

Police issued a photo ressembling the vehicle Monday, but no other information about it.

Tassis Vix, 32, died at the side of Lougheed Highway Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Vix was hit by a vehicle travelling west in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway at approximately 9:55 p.m.

Police are looking for any witnesses who saw such a vehicle driving in the area between 9:45 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 12.

They’re also asking for anyone to call them if they saw such a vehicle with front-end damage around this time.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends” said Cpl. Amanda Harnett.

“Our investigators are looking at all the evidence and request anyone who has any information to please call us. Thank you to the public and media for your assistance. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.”

It was her boyfriend, Steven Kaplanchuk, who found her lying at the side of the road. She died at the scene.

A gofundme campaign was started on Saturday to raise money for Vix’s 10-year-old daughter, Neveah.

The victim’s family has requested privacy.

Previous story
Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged
Next story
Delta’s Boundary Bay fire hall officially under construction

Just Posted

Royal Canadian circus returns to Surrey in May

11 “SPECTAC!” shows planned in 2,700 big-top tent at Guildford Town Centre

Langley-based ball hockey league helps clothe Jersey Day

A local team’s jersey sale attracted a lot of interest this year.

Delta’s Boundary Bay fire hall officially under construction

The ground breaking ceremony took place on Monday, April 16

Three Surrey Students NOW activists running for school trustee

Cindy Dalglish, Charlene Dobie and Mary-Em Waddington have thrown their hats in the ring

Classic, vintage motorcycles to return to Cloverdale for 32nd annual show

As well as a show ‘n shine, more than 150 vendors will set up shop for a swap meet

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

B.C. ready to fight back against Alberta fuel restrictions

‘No legal right,’ Environment Minister George Heyman says

New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk: RCMP officer

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over Facebook posts in which he supported Islamic State militant

Patrick Chan hopes to open skating school in Vancouver

Three-time world champion moves on ‘with a huge smile’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to bounce back against the Bruins from a two game deficit tonight

B.C. supports 2020 North American Indigenous Games Bid

Songhees Nation bid now officially supported by British Columbia

RCMP identify car in Thursday hit-and-run

Maple Ridge mom killed on Lougheed Highway

Chunks of ice fall from CN Tower in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays game could be canceled tonight due to storm

Most Read