UPDATE: RCMP Emergency Response Team respond to shots fired in downtown Chilliwack

One man in custody after ERT officers broke in to the room where a suspect was hiding

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail on Wellington Avenue at Five Corners at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2021 at the scene of a report of shots fired. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrested one male in a building on Wellington Avenue in Chilliwack Friday around noon after a standoff that lasted close to four hours.

The sound of glass could be heard shattering at one point as officers “breached” the room the suspect in a shots fired incident was in.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed that one man was in custody and shortly after noon, the streets were all reopened.

A stretch of Wellington Avenue was closed off from Five Corners to Main Street, as was Main from Wellington to Princess, and Princess from Main to Yale as ERT members prepared to enter a building.

BREAKING: #Chilliwack RCMP now joined by Emergency Response Team members on Wellington Avenue after reports of shots fired. ERT members preparing to enter a building. More details to come… pic.twitter.com/ADHhf6nRAC — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) September 24, 2021

At 8:15 a.m. police responded to a report of shots fired. They identified an address that was quickly cordoned off.

“We have one person in the building that is of interest,” Rail said earlier in the day.

Rail said for operational reasons he could not disclose if the person of interest was in a residential unit or a commercial business on Wellington.

Nearby Central elementary school was put into a hold-and-secure for a period of time.

Another police incident was underway at the intersection of Hocking Avenue and Yale Road but Rail said there was no immediate information to suggest the two incidents were related.

In that incident one person was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

