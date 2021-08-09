RCMP divers searching for man who fell into Squamish area lake

The RCMP dive team is searching for a man who fell into a Squamish area lake on Sunday morning (Aug. 8).

According to Mounties, the man was paddle boarding with some friends and family when he fell into Alice Lake at about 9 a.m.. BC Parks has closed the lake to allow the dive team to work.

“We are utilizing all the resources we have available to find this man and bring him back to and support his family and friends,” said Cpl. Angela Kermer.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

