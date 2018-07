Search crews spent Tuesday night searching up at Buntzen Lake for a missing swimmer. (Coquitlam SAR/Facebook)

Coquitlam rescue crews were out in full force Tuesday night as they searched for a 19-year-old Surrey man who was reported missing at Buntzen Lake.

According to police, they were called in at around 4:30 p.m. when a group of friends noticed the missing man was no longer in sight.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

Twenty search and rescue members, two boats, firefighters, paramedics and the RCMP dive team were assisting.

