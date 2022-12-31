A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

RCMP dive team, rescue crews called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake

Bystanders witnessed vehicle go into water, did not see anyone come out, according to crews on scene

Emergency crews in the Fraser Valley were called to a scene where a vehicle reportedly went into Harrison Lake.

The incident happened around 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP dive team also attended the scene.

At 1:26 p.m., firefighters reported they were still on scene helping rescue crews with the ongoing search.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle when it went into the water.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve, TransLink says
Next story
Northwest B.C. mayor steps in to help apartment residents after burst water pipes

Just Posted

‘Customers ride for free starting at 5:00 p.m. on December 31,’ says TransLink (Submitted photo: TransLink)
Free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve, TransLink says

White Rock Whalers goaltenders Adam Winters (left) and Keegan Maddocks (right) have backstopped the team to a number of victories lately. (White Rock Whalers photos)
2022: Top sports stories of the Semiahmoo Peninsula from the year

Producer Alex Sangha, director Vinay Giridhar and Jaspal Sangha and Kayden Bhangu (clockwise from top) were involved in making “Emergence: Out of the Shadows,” a documentary movie about being gay or lesbian in the South Asian communities of Metro Vancouver. (Submitted photo)
Sources, Pride Society screen documentary on sexuality

Icy weather brings a world of danger to people experiencing homelessness. In addition, the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s temporary supportive systems are due to close, but the need does not just end when the weather warms up, say advocates. (Sobia Moman photo)
Frostbite, thefts, sleeping under snow experienced by Semiahmoo Peninsula’s homeless as shelters run over-capacity