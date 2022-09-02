Chilliwack Search and Rescue. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

RCMP confirm body recovery Friday in Chilliwack River Valley

SOS beacon triggered after climber fell on Mt. Slesse near Chilliwack

Chilliwack Search and Rescue and other emergency responders were at a body recovery in the Chilliwack River Valley area on Friday morning.

The incident happened before 9 a.m. on Sept. 2.

At 8:43 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP were informed an SOS beacon had triggered four minutes earlier at 8:39 a.m. about a fallen hiker in the area of Mt. Slesse Park at Nesakwatch Creek, said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

RCMP called on Chilliwack Search and Rescue around 10 a.m. and a helicopter was brought in to help with the recovery.

BC Coroners Service is involved, Vrolyk added.

She said many experienced hikers will carry SOS beacons in case they do get in trouble. The devices or apps provide co-ordinates and some can detect major falls.

“It’s important in area where there is no cellphone service,” Vrolyk said.

There are unconfirmed reports that the person fell 100 metres.

