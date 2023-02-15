RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki looks on during Canada Day celebrations at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Lucki says she has decided to retire and her last day will be March 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki looks on during Canada Day celebrations at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Lucki says she has decided to retire and her last day will be March 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

Lucki says she is proud of the steps taken during her tenure to modernize the RCMP

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month.

There has been speculation about Lucki’s future as she approaches the end of her five-year term.

In a statement Lucki says it is not an easy decision to leave as she has loved being the storied organization’s 24th commissioner.

Lucki took over an organization that had become mired in internal dissension over long-standing issues of bullying and harassment.

She says she is proud of the steps taken during her tenure to modernize the RCMP through increased accountability and measures to address systemic racism.

Lucki says she knows this work will continue after her last day on March 17.

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As transit strike action continue in Fraser Valley, CUPE asks for online pledge support
Next story
Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver seized by government

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP were on scene in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway Wednesday (Feb. 15), where human remains were found. The Integrated Forensic Identification Services team have been called. (Malin Jordan photo)
Human remains found in Surrey, forensics team called

The Pride flag will fly at City Hall for a couple of weeks in June. (File photo: Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Surrey mayor says the decision to fly the Pride flag was ‘an easy one’

Venketamma Panchaliya at her 100th birthday party Feb. 14. (Submitted photo)
Valentine’s Day party celebrates 100th birthday of Surrey woman at her PICS home

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Surrey councillor asks if city is getting ‘proportionate’ share from Metro Vancouver