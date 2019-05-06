(Facebook/BC Ferries)

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

A prolific offender is not welcome on Vancouver Island, and certainly not after committing another crime last week in Nanaimo.

A 38-year-old man, arrested Tuesday after being found near Cypress Street with a bait bike, was charged with possession of stolen property and released, but one of his release conditions states that he is prohibited from being on Vancouver Island except for court appearances.

“At that point, officers did not waste any time and drove the accused to the Departure Bay ferry terminal. After purchasing a walk-on ticket for him out with their own money and ensuring he was onboard the next outbound ferry, the officers collectively waved goodbye to him,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

At the time of his arrest, the man was the subject of 11 arrest warrants throughout Alberta and was facing charges there for several violent offences.

“This should be a good reminder to anyone intent on travelling to our fair city and engaging in criminal activity: you’re not welcome here,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Mounties bust bait bike bandit

READ ALSO: ‘Prolific’ bike thief arrested in Nanaimo after stealing bait bike


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Next story
Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Just Posted

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Search launched for Surrey’s new Poet Laureate, for two-year term

July 2 deadline set for submissions; candidate to start work in the fall

OUR VIEW: Real vaping solution is attitudinal

If abstinence is considered square in some circles, well, then, three cheers for square power

Bayside Sharks edge Abbotsford for men’s Div. 1 rugby title

South Surrey/White Rock side wins provincial crown one year after losing in the final

UPDATE: RCMP search for suspect after two fires set in one hour at Cloverdale condos

Couch, dumpster set alight at Clover Park Gardens Monday night

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Most Read