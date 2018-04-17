Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest

Mitchell William Coubrough has topped Richmond RCMP’s most-wanted list for more than a year

Richmond RCMP say they’ve arrested their “white whale” in Surrey.

Mitchell William Coubrough, of Richmond, now faces 28 criminal charges and three Motor Vehicle Act charges.

“The suspect has occupied the number one spot on Richmond RCMP’s most wanted list for well over a year,” notes an RCMP release, “and was second most wanted person on the BAITCar/Integrated Municipal Police Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) Top Ten.”

Police say Coubrough was arrested on April 12 shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 6600-block of 127A St. in Surrey.

Prior to his arrest, police say Coubrough, 30, had eight outstanding warrants for his arrest including six from Richmond, one from White Rock and one from Surrey.

Coubrough now faces two counts of unauthorized use of credit card data; seven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; two counts of possession of break-in tools; three counts of driving while prohibited; two counts of possession of forged credit card; one count of use identity document without lawful excuse; one count of identity theft; two counts possession of a controlled substance; one count of fraud; six counts of break and enter; three counts of mischief under $5,000; and one count of theft under $5,000.

“The sheer number of charges that were approved strongly illustrates just how active this individual was in our community and surrounding areas,” said Corporal Dennis Hwang in a release. “Under Richmond RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit umbrella, officers from our Property Crime Unit (PCU), Prolific Offender Suppression Team (POST), and patrol units, put in the work and painstakingly sifted through evidence from multiple files to build a strong case.

“Figuratively speaking, he was our white whale,” Hwang added.

Coubrough is currently remanded in custody until his court appearance on April 27.



