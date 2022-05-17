(File photo: Black Press Media)

Squamish

RCMP, BC Coroners Service investigating after Surrey woman drowns at provincial park

Police say woman died at the scene, criminality not suspected in her death

Squamish RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a woman drowned at a provincial park near Squamish on Saturday (May 14).

Around 10:50 a.m. police were called to help with a possible drowning at Porteau Cove Provincial Park, along with coast guard, the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance and Britannia Beach Fire Rescue, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet Monday.

“Despite rescue efforts,” police say the Surrey woman “succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene.” Shoihet added that “criminality is not suspected in her death.”

She said the BC Coroners Service has since been notified and is “conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the circumstances around the woman’s death.”


