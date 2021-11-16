RCMP asking for help in locating missing Surrey man

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Bhavneet Singh was reported missing on Nov. 11. He was last seen on Nov. 9 at 7 a.m. near the 7300-block of 146A Street in Surrey.

Police said it is out of character for Singh to not contact family for this long. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Police describe Singh as a 22-year-old South Asian man, 5’7”, 85 kg and he wears a turban. He has a reddish-brown beard and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.