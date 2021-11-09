RCMP arrested 3 men after reports of shots fired Friday from Chilliwack house

RCMP’s emergency response team stormed a house on Victoria Avenue at Tupper Street on Nov. 5, 2021 after reports of shots fired. (Jen Burnside photo)

It was a busy weekend for Chilliwack RCMP after receiving reports of gunshots fired from a house in 45000-block of Victoria Avenue at just after 5 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 6).

Chilliwack RCMP arrested three men and seized a loaded, carbine-style firearm from the house near downtown Chilliwack.

“Shooting incidents raise a high level of concern with police as the act in itself places the public at risk,” says Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

Officers first on-scene were responding to reports of gunshots coming from the house, and frontline RCMP officers quickly cordoned off the residential area around Victoria and Tupper.

Members of the RCMP’s emergency response team stormed the house, and three men were arrested including a 29-year-old and 43-year-old from Chilliwack, and a 35-year-old from Surrey.

The three were later released from custody, pending further investigation.

RCMP investigators were back at the scene on Saturday, Nov. 6 morning where officers executed a search warrant, and seized quantities of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, cash, fireworks, and a pellet rifle.

Chilliwack RCMP’s general investigation officers, supported by forensic ident officers are conducting a thorough review of all evidence seized, and will determine if there was any connection between the investigation of shots fired on Nov. 5 on Victoria, and the ones fired elsewhere on Nov. 4, Rail said.

RELATED: Shots fired near two downtown locations

The house on Victoria Avenue was very close to the spot where earlier reports of shots fired late Thursday night, from Tupper and Henderson.

That was the second incident that night after an earlier report of shots fired came in, and evidence of a firearm discharged were found near Young Road at Yates Avenue on Nov. 4.

“Evidence gathered to this point does not indicate a further risk to the public in either event,” Rail added.

RCMP remind anyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious to contact police at the non-emergency line 604-792-4611 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackRCMP