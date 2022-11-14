A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RCMP arrest Hydro-Québec employee allegedly sending secrets to China

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court Tuesday

The RCMP say they have arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Québec employee who allegedly sent trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Que., Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The force says its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Que., south of Montreal, allegedly had access to the relevant information as part of his job at the provincial utility.

The RCMP says the provincially owned corporation is a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.

The force says foreign interference has emerged as a priority for law enforcement, adding that it is working with at-risk sectors to improve Canada’s response and resiliency.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChinaQuebecspies

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change
Next story
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council to cast important vote on policing transition tonight

First-term Surrey city councillor Mike Bose on his family’s turkey farm, on 156 Street. “There are very few turkey farms left in Surrey now, we’re talking about four,” Bose said on Nov. 2, 2022. “This is one of the largest now. Total, there’s 9,400 (turkeys) in one and over there, 9,000 birds, right now. The big birds go to market tonight.” (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Mike Bose knows farming and politics, and ‘now the real work starts’ at Surrey City Hall

Surrey-raised E.J. Emery, middle, celebrates Team U.S.A.’s gold medal at the World U17 Hockey Challenge tournament at Langley Events Centre on Saturday (Nov. 12). (Photo: Garrett James/LEC)
Surrey’s Emery wins gold with Americans at World U17 Hockey Challenge in Langley

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey’s Bjornson brothers will unite on SFU men’s golf team next year