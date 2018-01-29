RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Allegedly selling to minors was the reason behind the police seizing cannabis products from a compassion society and arresting one man last Friday.

A release from the RCMP issued Monday afternoon states the Keremeos detachment started an investigation into the Amber Light Compassion Society in Cawston after learning local youth were allegedly able to get marijuana from the store.

“After learning that local youths had allegedly obtained marijuana from the dispensary, we immediately launched an investigation which led to these arrests and seizures. We view our actions as appropriate and necessary in responding to public complaints received and initiated the resulting investigation. During the search, investigators gathered evidence of possible offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and took enforcement actions accordingly.” Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos detachment stated in an email.

RELATED: Marijuana dispensary raided in Cawston

The Keremeos detachment with assistance from the Penticton RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services executed a search warrant at the Amber Light on Fri., Jan. 26 at about 10:15 a.m.

Two staff members and the owner Grant Bruce were in the store at the time. Evans told the Review a man was arrested and taken into custody but his name would not be released until formal charges are brought forward.

Police seized approximately 20 pounds of dried marijuana and a quantity of hashish inside the store. Also located and seized, were large quantities of marijuana extract products such as pills, lotions, balms and oils.

The Keremeos Review reached out to the store through its FB page over the weekend but was told they would not comment.

“We have nothing to say and will wait for our day in court.”

The Amber Light released a statement through its FB page to customers stating they would remain closed until legislation was in place because of “overwhelming pressure from the R.C.M.P.”

RELATED: Cawston marijuana dispensary to remain closed

In an Oct. 2016 interview with the Keremeos Review Bruce, a sufferer of epilepsy, said he opened the store because he wanted to help other people with medical ailments find relief.

He said at that time to become a member and purchase cannabis products the client must be 19 years of age or older and come with two pieces of identification.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire
Next story
Gordie Hogg sworn in as South Surrey-White Rock MP

Just Posted

South Surrey victims were mother and son: IHIT

Pair found dead Thursday after fire reported in Grandview Heights neighbourhood

Hundreds remember Delta baseball player at celebration of life

Kyle Losse passed away on Jan. 23, after being admitted to hospital following a head injury

Flooded in South Surrey

Heavy rains impact route from Highway 99 to Crescent Road

Gordie Hogg sworn in as South Surrey-White Rock MP

Formal ceremony held Friday in Ottawa

Hundreds ring in the lunar new year at annual Spring Festival in Surrey

Sixth-annual Spring Festival Charity Gala delivers everything from comedy to opera

Rockers rally to raise $14K for fellow musician at ‘Music for Marion’ benefit concert

Abbotsford couple hit by health issues helped at event held at North Delta pub

More than 1000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

UPDATED: Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

Police seek to identify who was in fight that killed 23-year-old nightclub worker Kalwinder Thind

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

Most Read