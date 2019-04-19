Rats available for adoption in Vancouver

Have you ever considered adopting a pet rat?
In a social media post on Thursday the City of Vancouver said you can adopt a furry rodent from the animal shelter for $5.
“They’re clean, social and super smart,” the post on Instagram said. “They can also be trained to use a ‘rat toilet’ and respond to commands.”
There are more than 25 rats available for adoption in Metro Vancouver, according to Petfinder.com, an online database of animals looking for a home.
