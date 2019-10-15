‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

It might be getting chilly outside but winter won’t hit B.C. too hard, according to a seasonal forecast released by AccuWeather Monday.

The weather service is predicting a “rather mild” winter for the western province, with places such as Vancouver, Victoria, Kamloops and Prince George forecast to be drier and sunnier than usual.

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit.

“The main storm track will likely bring bulk of rain and snowfall events to northwestern British Columbia this winter,” said AccuWeather’s Canadian weather expert Brett Anderson.

Alberta is expected to be windier than usual, Anderson said, which could lead to “dramatic swings in temperatures.”

Saskatchewan and Manitoba are expected to be much colder than usual due to surges of Arctic air.

Ontario temperatures are expected to be average this winter but the weather service said cities like Toronto and Ottawa could see more snow than usual.

Quebec is forecast to see an increased number of “moisture-laden storms” while the Maritimes are expected to be fairly mild.

READ MORE: Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Court action in Trail acid spills may take years
Next story
Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years on B.C. central coast

Just Posted

‘A monumental step’: Surrey Food Bank finds new, much larger home in Newton

The charity is expected to make the move next summer

Hockey association responds to South Surrey car-keying ‘connection’

Alleged vandalism of Tesla 3 caught on dash-cam footage Sept. 15

PHOTOS: Bronze medals for both Surrey United girls teams at soccer nationals

Third place for U17s in Charlottetown, same for U15s in Edmonton

RCMP shoot dog in South Surrey after it charges officer

Member of the public not seriously injured after dog bite

VIDEO: Surrey soccer team wins national title for teammate Bassi, killed in car crash last spring

‘It meant the world to us to win it for him,’ says team manager/coach

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Court bans striking workers at Vancouver hotel from using sirens

Rosewood Hotel Georgia granted court order against unionized workers

VIDEO: Trudeau, Singh posture for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Man charged with arson, break-and-enter after fire at Emily Carr campus

40-year-old man was arrested, police say

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

Court action in Trail acid spills may take years

B.C. court case involves a number of defendants and a number of plaintiffs

In the news: Sprinting to the election finish line and anger amid Manitoba storms

First Nations residents forced to evacuate their Manitoba homes after a recent snowstorm

Most Read