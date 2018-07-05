A new white raven has been spotted near Coombs. — Mike Yip photo

Rare white raven seen on Vancouver Island

The bird was photographed near a family farm in Coombs

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:10 p.m.
  • News

Mike Yip – Special to Black Press

A few years ago I dubbed the Qualicum region of Vancouver Island as the “White Raven Capital” based on about 20 continuous years of rare white ravens being produced by a pair of black common ravens.

It was an extremely unusual phenomenon seldom seen in the whole world, requiring both parents to possess recessive gene alleles.

The white ravens attracted worldwide interest, but the string ended around 2013 possibly because the parents were beyond their breeding age.

Amazingly, five years later, a newly fledged white raven has been produced by a new pair of common ravens on the Kroot family farm in Coombs.

The bird has been seen at various locations along Winchester Road, but it has been returning regularly to the Kroot farm.

Based on the scientific definition the bird is leucistic and not an albino because it has blue eyes.

— Mike Yip is a nature photographer and the author of Vancouver Island Birds and Vancouver Island Butterflies.

 

Mike Yip Photo A new White Raven has been spotted near Coombs.

Previous story
Burnaby driver crashed truck into Okanagan home
Next story
Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

Just Posted

TD Bank Group donating $500k for ‘explore zone’ at Surrey’s new museum

The donation was announced at city hall Thursday morning

New Boomerango slide set to open at Delta’s Big Splash water park

Park operators bill the multi-coloured slide as largest in Western Canada

UPDATE: Surrey breaks ground on $43M Clayton Community Centre

Centre will include library, gym, art studios and green spaces

Eight works of Indigenous art commissioned for Surrey sites

Leslie Wells’ ‘Eight Salmon Heads’ among three showcased at Surrey Arts Centre

Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

North Delta happenings: week of July 5

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Burnaby driver crashed truck into Okanagan home

Driver from Burnaby loses control and truck rolls into home

Your laundry could be hurting the oceans, study finds

71 per cent of microplastics in Metro Vancouver waters come from clothing

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. charity fights feds for access to life-saving meds

Cure SMA Canada is urging the federal government to reimburse the costs of Spinraza

Most Read