FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Rainfall warnings issued for B.C.’s south coast with up to 70 mm expected

Weather forecast to ease by Sunday evening

Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland residents can expect a day of heavy downpour Sunday (Oct. 30), with rainfall warnings in the forecast.

Environment Canada says people in East Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound will see between 50 and 70 millimetres throughout the day. Things will be slightly calmer in Greater Victoria, where 20 to 40 mm of rain is forecast.

Winds will also be gusting to above-normal speeds in some regions. Near Boundary Bay, they’ll range between 50 and 70 km/h, while in the Strait of Georgia they’ll range between 40 and 60 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency is warning heavy rain can cause water pooling on roads and flooding in low-lying areas. The worst of it is expected to pass by Sunday evening.

READ ALSO: Suspect in assault at Pelosi’s California home grew up in Powell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherlowermainland

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
Next story
Nootebos’ family closes Mary’s Garden for the final time

Just Posted

Mary’s Garden owners pose for a photo in front of their storefront on their last day. (Anna Burns/News Staff)
Nootebos’ family closes Mary’s Garden for the final time

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall warnings issued for B.C.’s south coast with up to 70 mm expected

Mayor-elect Brenda Locke speaking at the Surrey Board of Trade Surrey Development Industry Forum at the Sheraton Guildford in Surrey on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Mayor-elect Brenda Locke announces housing summit for the spring as Surrey grapples with affordable housing crisis.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society will run its Electric Express Dec. 10-11 ss they present Christmas as it would have been celebrated 100 years ago. (Photo: Submitted)
‘Electric Express’ returns to Cloverdale