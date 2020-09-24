Rainfall warning says significant showers forecast for entire region

Rain moving across Howe Sound, The Fraser Valley and northern parts of Metro Vancouver this morning.

More rain is on its way.

Not surprising at the start of the rainy season, but a significant “rainfall warning” went out this morning due to moisture laden and unstable air masses bringing heavy rain across the Lower Mainland.

The rains showers are moving across Howe Sound, The Fraser Valley and northern parts of Metro Vancouver this morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” according to the Sept. 24 rainfall warning from Environment Canada.”Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”=

Already since Wednesday, 35 mm to 100 mm or more of rain have doused the region.

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected today but the heavy showers are expected to ease somewhat this afternoon. The rain is back Thursday tonight as the next system moves in.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: First rainstorm of the season

READ MORE: Weather could cause power outages

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds promise help for surging COVID-19 test demand but won’t OK rapid-test tech yet

Just Posted

Rainfall warning says significant showers forecast for entire region

Rain moving across Howe Sound, The Fraser Valley and northern parts of Metro Vancouver this morning.

Two Surrey women win BC Sports Hall of Fame awards for inspired service

Jane Blaine and Wendy Pattenden recognized during virtual summit

OUR VIEW: Way too many Surrey COVID-19 cases

We all need to take this threat seriously

OPINION: It’s Time for Surrey to be Heard

Which party will listen to Surrey voters?

Horgan says Surrey mayor opened ‘hornets’ nest’ with Surrey policing transition

Surrey election battle heating up over Doug McCallum’s controversial cop transition

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Return-It depots change beverage container deposits from 20 to 10 cents

Change will be implemented on Oct. 1, with a transition period being held until Oct. 11

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Young man assaulted, left for 12 hours until help called in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

Vancouver police are looking to identify the victim as they investigate an assault on Monday evening

Most Read