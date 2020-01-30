Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

As much as 100 mm expected for parts of Metro Vancouver

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland.

Late Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said heavy rain is expected in the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Gibsons and parts of Metro Vancouver into the evening through to Saturday. The latter includes Vancouver, the North Shore, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Hope.

Forecasters called for a break on Friday afternoon as the incoming warm front moves north toward Squamish, but another round of rain will last til midday Saturday.

Total amounts will be 60 to 120 millimetres for the Fraser Valley and up to 100 millimetres for parts of Metro Vancouver.

Officials urge residents to watch for possible washouts or flooding near rivers, creeks and culverts.

