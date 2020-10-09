Rainfall warning in effect for B.C.’s south coast

Up to 70 millimetres of rain expected into Saturday

The south coast as far east as Maple Ridge could get hit hard by rain on Friday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, as well as the northeast portion of Metro Vancouver including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

“Rain, at times heavy, is expected,” the alert states.

A moist Pacific frontal system will bring heavy rain to the south coast today through tonight.

Higher rainfall amounts are expected over Howe Sound and northern sections of Metro Vancouver where 50 to 70 millimetres of rain are expected by Saturday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, the alert reminds people.

A similar rainfall warning was issued for West Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, there is a chance that snow could hit mountain highways across the province over the long weekend.

• READ MORE: It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

To report severe weather, an email can be sent to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

