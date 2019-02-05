A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

A fundraiser for the families of three men who died when a CP Rail train derailed near Field has already raised nearly half its $60,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.

The GoFundMe was launched Monday morning to raise money for the families of conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmerwho died when their freight train derailed enroute from Calgary to Field at 1 a.m. M.S.T. Monday.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The fundraiser, started by Calgary railway employees who “all worked with these men on a daily basis,” has raised $23,250 so far to “help them through this difficult time.”

“We need to do all we can to take care of these men’s families. The funds raised are 100 per cent going to go to their families to help them with whatever they need,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“The funds will be distributed with the Union’s involvement to ensure that this is done fairly.”

The Transportation Safety Board is schedule to provide more information about its investigation into the crash at 11 a.m. M.S.T.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study
Next story
Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Just Posted

‘Female Oskar Schindler’s’ story to be told in Surrey

Author reading at Jewish Community Centre will shine light on work of Irena Sendler

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Solar bike design wins White Rock teen international award

Semiahmoo Secondary student earns bronze in Taiwan

12-year-old boy shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park, say RCMP

Surrey RCMP investigating after two youths allegedly shoot boy with pellets on Sunday evening

‘Supernatural’ brings the 1950s to Cloverdale

Hawthorne Square is home to a soda shop for the rest of the week

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

5 to start your day

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record, political donations drop due to new rules and more

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Most Read