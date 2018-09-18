Rail-safety forum planned for White Rock this Friday

Surrey and White Rock residents are invited to join all levels of government at White Rock Community Centre Friday afternoon to discuss rail safety.

The City of White Rock announced on its website this week that the federal, provincial and two civic governments will host a Citizens’ Rail Safety Forum from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

“Now, with increased tourism and population growth, as well as concerns raised about the emergency access and the transportation of hazardous goods such as chlorine, hydrochloric acid and propane through the areas, it’s time to look at a long-term action plan to address rail and public safety in our communities,” the event listing said.

Last year, White Rock announced a series of rail-safety projects, totalling $5.8 million worth of work. The projects include a pedestrian railway overpass, and four railway crossing upgrades. As part of the upgrade, the crossings will be fitted with bells and flashing lights.