Lisa Anderson with Sho Sho, an 8-year-old off-track thoroughbred. (Special to The News)

Lisa Anderson with Sho Sho, an 8-year-old off-track thoroughbred. (Special to The News)

Rage over racist post wrongfully puts Maple Ridge horse boarders in the crosshairs

Remarks by Vancouver Island woman incorrectly being associated with local business of a similar name

Owners of a horse boarding facility in Maple Ridge are living in fear after their business was incorrectly associated with a racist rant about the Kamloops residential school tragedy by a person living on Vancouver Island.

Everything exploded for Laura and Lisa Anderson, who own Harlequin Stables off Laity Street, Monday afternoon, May 31, when Laura said she got a strange message on their Facebook business account.

“Hope you enjoy being bankrupt,” it said.

She didn’t think much of it.

Then after a half hour passed by she started seeing more comments saying ” Nazi,” “racist,” “child rapist,” and comments about them agreeing to the rape and murder of children.

At first, Laura thought she was being spammed by someone trying to blackmail them.

Then all the photos they had on Facebook had orange hearts put on them.

Her twin sister Lisa started to look at the profiles of the people sending them the messages. On one of the profiles Lisa found a post written by a woman named Sandra McDonnell and when Lisa went to her page and clicked on the hotlink it said harlequin.ca.

The Anderson’s business, that offers horseback riding lessons, is harlequinstables.com.

McDonnell, who was the author of the racist post, is associated with a hobby farm on Vancouver Island called Harlequin Homestead. A YouTube page of the same name says McDonnell and her daughter offers tips on hobby farming and cooking, and notes the 10-acre farm has horses, donkey, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, turkeys, koi fish, and more.

The Anderson twins have owned their business for the past five years and named it after one of their beloved horses.

And they are mortified that they have been caught up in the outrage that is lashing out online over McDonnell’s post.

Even today, Lisa said, people have been driving by their property and even walking up their driveway yelling things like, “racist” and “child molesters.”

Laura answered the phone and had a man scream at her, even though she tried to explain they have no association to McDonnell.

“How many other people did he give my phone number to?” she wondered.

“This is ruining my livelihood,” said Lisa. The Andersons have 29 horses at their stables including 12 rescues, thoroughbred race horses, standard bred race horses, jump horses, and dressage horses. Most of their rescues are repurposed to be used in their riding school.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge stable holds holiday meet-n-greet with rescued ponies

“Now I have to fear that people are going to try and maybe hurt my animals,” she said.

And, to make matters even worse, one of their ponies collapsed on Monday.

“The first thing that came to mind is that somebody poisoned it,” she said. However, the vet attended and determined she wasn’t poisoned, and the horse is fine now.

The Andersons are particularly upset because they also have therapy horses that offer people of all ages with emotional problems, comfort.

READ MORE: Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

“This is a safe place for kids to enjoy,” said Lisa.

The Andersons have been reaching out online to tell people they are targeting their rage at the wrong people and the wrong business.

But after the drive-by’s the Anderson’s are scared.

“I’m scared for myself, my family, my students and I’m scared for my poor animals,” added Laura.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ladysmithMaple RidgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Man arrested with two imitation guns at Surrey mall
Next story
Fraser Valley family forced to move 10 pet quail as result of ‘vague’ city bylaws

Just Posted

The City of Surrey has approved a $1.4-million improvement project for the track at the South Surrey Athletic Park. (File photo)
Improvements to South Surrey track approved by council

‘I think the city is going to do a spectacular job’ – track club head coach

Writer-producer Kraig Wenman in a set representing a Canadian bank constructed in Georgia for the film Bandit. Contributed photo
Feature film, Bandit, a step up for White Rock producer

Charismatic Canadian crime caper filming in Georgia features Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel

A new DPD team began targeting gang-related activity on May 15, including checking on individuals who must abide by curfews and conditions. (Delta Police Department photo)
24 people arrested by Delta Police anti-gang team last week

Police seized three prohibited weapons — all spring-assisted knives — during three different stops

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street Thursday afternoon (May 6, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police watchdog says transit officer didn’t pursue BMW involved in serious Surrey crash

Three vehicles were involved in a crash at King George Boulevard and 128th Street on May 6

215 orange ribbons are tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children who lost their lives and were buried at the former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner photo)
Kamloops discovery ‘ripped scab off’ residential-school wounds: Semiahmoo First Nation chief

‘Prayers to have those little souls brought home’

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Lisa Anderson with Sho Sho, an 8-year-old off-track thoroughbred. (Special to The News)
Rage over racist post wrongfully puts Maple Ridge horse boarders in the crosshairs

Remarks by Vancouver Island woman incorrectly being associated with local business of a similar name

Brenda Wilson shares a song at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)
Two years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Funding for support services for survivors and family members identified as the first immediate step

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

Expert: response from politicians, church officials that Kamloops discovery is “shocking” rings hollow

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

NHL playoffs: Evans takes big hit from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Most Read