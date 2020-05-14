Raft of charges recommended for Highway 1’s car-jacking crime spree suspect

Highway One in Langley was strewn with wreckage from multiple car collisions Wednesday night, after cops chased a suspect fleeing in a truck just after 7:30 p.m. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

A Surrey man’s alleged car-jacking crime spree from Abbotsford to Langley, ended with a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1, and his arrest by Langley RCMP officers on the evening of May 13. Police are now recommending a raft a charges against the 32-year-old man, who remains in police custody.

Abbotsford police said they received a report just after 6:30 p.m. of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1’s intersection with Mt. Lehman Road, but that witnesses saw the driver flee the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.

Under 45 minutes later, Abbotsford police received a report of a man breaking into two residences on Locklin Court; first house was unoccupied, but the second was not.

When the suspect allegedly gained access to the second home, he confronted the homeowners and forced them to hand over the keys to their truck, according to police.

The truck was allegedly seen “driving aggressively and dangerously” westbound on Highway 1 by several witnesses who phoned 9-1-1, police said, before it side-swiped two vehicles and crashed into the centre median at the highway’s intersection with 212th Street in Langley.

“Thanks to a huge number of witnesses, we were able to track him. It was pretty amazing, right from accident number one to Langley,” said Sgt. Judy Bird, media officer for the Abbotsford police. “A huge amount of people called in about a suspicious person.”

The suspect allegedly fled on foot after the crash, attempting to car jack several other vehicles driving in the opposite direction on the highway, according to Abbotsford police.

He was taken into custody by Langley RCMP officers after a short foot pursuit.

Charges of break and enter, robbery, possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft over $5,000, hit and run, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property are being recommended.

The suspect was taken to hospital after the arrest and has since been released, Bird said. She said that three other drivers that were hit by the suspect’s vehicle were also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Abbotsford police and Langley RCMP are continuing their investigations into the incident, and would like to speak with the three drivers the suspect allegedly tried to car jack on the highway. They are also interested in any CCTV, dashcam footage or information for their investigations.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APD’s Major Crime Unit: 604-859-5225.

RELATED: VIDEO: Police chase turns into multi-car collision on Highway One in Langley

abbotsfordcrime