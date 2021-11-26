Radiothon, telethon raise $1.4M for long-term care facility in Surrey

The Guru Nanak Diversity Village is a 125-bed long-term care facility that will provide culturally sensitive care to our seniors. It will be operated by Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. (Image: PICS Society/Facebook)

A 13-hour radiothon and telethon raised more than $1.4 million for a long-term care seniors facility in Surrey.

The event, which coincided with Gurpurab on Nov. 19, was coordinated by Connect FM and Sanjha TV that raised $1,425,238 for the Guru Nanak Diversity Village, a 125-bed long-term care facility that will provide culturally sensitive care to our seniors. It will be operated by Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society.

The facility, which will be located at 6471 175A St., is a partnership between Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS), the Ministry of Health and Fraser Health. It will be a three-story, 125-bed residential care facility.

According to PICS, funding for Guru Nanak Diversity Village was announced by the provincial government in September of 2020. PICS was asked to fundraise $5 million toward the $82.5-million project.

“On behalf of PICS Society, I want to thank and commend all the volunteers, guest speakers, staff, management and Hosts of Connect FM & Sanjha TV, as well as the PICS staff and the organizing team for the success of this Radiothon & TV-telethon,” said Satbir Cheema, President and CEO of PICS Society.

“I also want to express my sincere thanks to all the donors for their contributions, especially Premier John Horgan and Mayor Doug McCallum for kick-starting the fundraiser with their donations, and Tony Singh from Fruiticana for his very generous donation of $513,000 for the Guru Nanak Diversity Village. The community truly demonstrated their collective solidarity with the project and their support for the vision of PICS Society.”

For more information on the facility, visit gurunanakdiversityvillage.ca.

