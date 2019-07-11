Red and blue graffiti that included the use of racist language was found in West Vancouver on July 9, 2019. (Pixabay photo)

Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

The vandalism is being treated as a hate crime

A series of racist graffiti that caused thousands of dollars in damages is being investigated as a hate crime in West Vancouver.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the concerning graffiti was first reported on Sunday in the 1300 block of Camridge Road. There, officers found extensive damage to a vehicle caused by red and blue spray paint which “included racist language.”

As officers canvassed the area, they found light posts, two other vehicles and mail boxes also tagged with the same paint.

One vehicle was covered “bumper to bumper,” police said. The damage is estimated to be over $7,000.

It’s believed that the graffiti was spray painted between Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 4:30 a.m.

“This is especially concerning to us given the racist language that was used,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “We are asking anyone with information about this, to please come forward.”

Police have notified the BC Hate Crimes Team, and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-925-7300 or CrimeStoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

