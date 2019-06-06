R. Kelly, right, with his legal team. (AP)

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sex charges

Among the new counts are 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, with a sentence of up to 30 years

Singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing in Chicago.

Prosecutors did not ask the judge to raise the bond amount for Kelly during Thursday’s hearing in Cook County court.

Kelly stood and listened to the judge describe the charges in a gray suit, with his hands folded in front of him. When the judged asked if he understood, Kelly, responded, “Yes, sir.”

Among the 11 new counts are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. That is more than four times as long as the maximum term for each of the 10 counts Kelly was originally charged with in February.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum
Next story
Three accused in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi to appear in court this morning

Just Posted

Cloverdale woman vying for Miss Universe Canada title

Lesley Seitz is fundraising for SOS Children’s Village as part of her run

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout Surrey and B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Surrey FreshCo locations to open in July

The two former Safeway stores closed in 2018

Bumbling handyman Red Green in Surrey for ‘This Could Be It!’ comedy show

Smith Smith’s duct tape-loving character on fall tour of Canada

Three accused in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi to appear in court this morning

Charges against Harjot Singh Deo, Inderdeep Kaur Deo and Manjit Kaur Deo were announced last month

Man charged after punching spree outside Vancouver’s Waterfront Station

Vancouver investigators believe the attacks were random, but that there may be more victims

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Adult-only Playland Nights return this summer

Booze, rides and burlesque dancing, starting July 5

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Vancouver launches pocket ashtray pilot to cut down on littered cigarette butts

Pocket ashtrays will be handed out for free around the city

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Gas prices drop to 147.9 cents a litre across Lower Mainland

Down from highs of more than 170 cents a litre seen earlier this spring

Most Read