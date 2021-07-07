An air ambulance hovers over Harrison Hot Springs as medics respond to reports of a two-year-old drowning in a hot tub. Thanks to the quick action of emergency responders, two toddlers were saved from drowning last week. (Photo/Caprice Schweda)

An air ambulance hovers over Harrison Hot Springs as medics respond to reports of a two-year-old drowning in a hot tub. Thanks to the quick action of emergency responders, two toddlers were saved from drowning last week. (Photo/Caprice Schweda)

Quick action saves two Fraser Valley toddlers from drowning

Children, both 2, are recovering

Two toddlers were saved from drowning within a week in Agassiz-Harrison.

On Monday, June 28, B.C. Ambulance Service and the Agassiz Fire Department were called out to Else Road in Agassiz, where a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The child was airlifted to hospital and regained consciousness along the way, according to Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent.

“The quick actions of those on scene prevented this incident from ending in tragedy,” he added.

RELATED: Full recovery expected for Harrison child, 2, who fell into hot tub

Agassiz Fire Chief Gerald Basten said the child is now home from hospital.

Three days later, a toddler fell into a hot tub in Harrison Hot Springs and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the Esplanade Avenue scene. The child was taken to the Harrison boat lanch, where they were taken via helicopter to hospital; Sargent said they expected a full recovery.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsRCMP

Previous story
Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother
Next story
Jagmeet Singh looks West to retake lost turf in B.C., but hurdles dot the path

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP photo
Surrey Mounties responded to 3,064 mental health calls in first half of 2021

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Feds provide $13.8 M for Surrey affordable housing

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey’s Summer POP! series (performances outdoors in parks) starts with $90K fed grant

Burns Bog Conservation Society president Derek Zeisman. (Submitted photo)
Delta’s Burns Bog Society elects two new directors at 2021 AGM