Quesnel man found not criminally responsible in 2018 stabbing death of uncle

Kristopher Edward Leclair was found to be suffering from schizophrenia

A man has been found not criminally responsible after a stabbing that left one person dead and another with life-threatening wounds in Quesnel more than three years ago.

During a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Prince George on Monday, Dec. 6, Kristopher Edward Leclair, 35, was ordered to be confined at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

“I am satisfied that Mr. Leclair had schizophrenia,” said Justice Martha Devlin.

“Although I accept that his substance use could have exacerbated his psychotic symptoms… I do not accept that his drug use caused his psychosis.”

The crown prosecutor and defence each brought forensic psychiatrists to testify at trial. Both expert witnesses agreed “it can be difficult to distinguish between a psychotic ‘process illness’ such as schizophrenia that arises independent of drug use and a substance-induced psychosis (such as chronic or persistent methamphetamine-induced psychosis),” Devlin noted.

“I am satisfied that Mr. Leclair’s psychiatric history combined with his chronic substance abuse creates a strong likelihood of recurring violence, particularly as I have identified that his substance use may compound the pre-existing psychosis resulting from his schizophrenia,” she said.

“In particular, the fact that Mr. Leclair’s psychosis remains active (although somewhat attenuated) more than two years after the offence supports my finding that he presents as a continuing danger.”

Leclair was charged with the attempted murder of his aunt, Sharon Tobin, and the second-degree murder of her husband Michael Potter.

Leclair and Porter were found to regularly smoke crack cocaine, including on the night of the stabbing.

He had turned himself into the Quesnel RCMP hours after the fatal stabbing on July 21, 2018.

Defence presented a journal Leclair wrote in the years before the stabbing, where his delusions of being followed and tracked were outlined.

In addition to a history of alcohol and drug abuse, the court heard how Leclair’s family has a history of schizophrenia. He was admitted to GR Baker Hospital multiple times, and was even apprehended under the mental health act. He was diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis and prescribed an anti-psychotic drug.

Once, after being discharged from the hospital, he went to the Quesnel RCMP detachment and asked to be arrested, telling an officer he “would admit to any crime as he wanted to go to jail and be locked up for a long time.”

“Mr. Leclair had repeatedly sought help from the police due to his acute fear that his life was in danger,” Devlin said in her oral reasons for sentencing.

Leclair had attended addictions treatment in Prince George and had graduated from a welding program at the College of New Caledonia in 2018.

“I wish to direct these comments to all of those who are present or have been impacted by this tragic event,” Devlin said.

“I am mindful that this decision will not possibly remedy the feeling of pain and suffering you have endured and will continue to endure due to the horrible events that unfolded that evening, which resulted in the loss of Michael Potter and the vicious attack on Sharon Tobin.”

