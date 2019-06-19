Queen Elizabeth students hit $100K in donations to Surrey Hospital Foundation

Secondary students have been raising funds for a decade through the Roots & Rhythms event

Submitted photo: Surrey Hospital Foundation Queen Elizabeth Secondary students (from left, front row) Kiran Bharya Harleen Bisla, Rajwinder Hans, Kisha Latawa and Zaeema Khan present a cheque to the Surrey Hospital Foundation for $101,070 after a decade of raising funds through the school’s Roots & Rhythms event. In the back is foundation board chair Ron Knight, Sharon Gunter, Graham Magnusson and Sardeep Kaur Johal.

Queen Elizabeth Secondary students hit $100,000 in donations to the Surrey Hospital Foundation, following a cheque presentation.

Five students from the north Surrey high school stopped by the hospital on Monday (June 17) to present a cheque for $14,594 to the hospital foundation through funds raised from the school’s annual Roots & Rhythms event.

In the past decade, according to the foundation, said the school has contributed a total of $101,070 to support children’s services at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

“Over the years the donations from the Roots & Rhythms cultural event have supported all kinds of child and youth services, including youth mental health initiatives, Surrey Memorial’s family birthing unit and the Children’s Health Centre renewal.”

