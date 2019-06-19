Submitted photo: Surrey Hospital Foundation Queen Elizabeth Secondary students (from left, front row) Kiran Bharya Harleen Bisla, Rajwinder Hans, Kisha Latawa and Zaeema Khan present a cheque to the Surrey Hospital Foundation for $101,070 after a decade of raising funds through the school’s Roots & Rhythms event. In the back is foundation board chair Ron Knight, Sharon Gunter, Graham Magnusson and Sardeep Kaur Johal.

Surrey Memorial Hospitak

Queen Elizabeth students hit $100K in donations to Surrey Hospital Foundation

Secondary students have been raising funds for a decade through the Roots & Rhythms event

Queen Elizabeth Secondary students hit $100,000 in donations to the Surrey Hospital Foundation, following a cheque presentation.

Five students from the north Surrey high school stopped by the hospital on Monday (June 17) to present a cheque for $14,594 to the hospital foundation through funds raised from the school’s annual Roots & Rhythms event.

In the past decade, according to the foundation, said the school has contributed a total of $101,070 to support children’s services at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

“Over the years the donations from the Roots & Rhythms cultural event have supported all kinds of child and youth services, including youth mental health initiatives, Surrey Memorial’s family birthing unit and the Children’s Health Centre renewal.”

More to come.

