Needles are seen filled with the vaccination for COVID-19 at a truck stop along highway 91 North in Delta, B.C., on June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Needles are seen filled with the vaccination for COVID-19 at a truck stop along highway 91 North in Delta, B.C., on June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Quebec man punches nurse in face for giving wife COVID-19 vaccine

Police say the nurse had to be treated in hospital for serious injuries to her face

Police in Quebec say they are looking for a man who is alleged to have repeatedly punched a nurse in the face because he was angry she had vaccinated his wife against COVID-19.

Police say a man between the ages of 30 and 45 approached the nurse on Monday morning at a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, Que., about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.

They say he accused the nurse of vaccinating his wife against her consent and repeatedly punched the nurse before leaving the store.

Police say the nurse had to be treated in hospital for serious injuries to her face.

Quebec’s order of nurses tweeted today that the alleged assault was unacceptable and wished the nurse a full recovery.

Sherbrooke police are asking for the public’s help in finding the assailant, who they say has short dark hair, dark eyes, thick eyebrows and a tattoo resembling a cross on his hand.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

RELATED: ‘Stay away from children!’: Premier denounces protesters who entered Salmon Arm schools

Asian American hate crimesCoronavirusnursevaccines

Previous story
Accused in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing facing 5 new attempted murder charges
Next story
O’Toole triggers campaign review after loss, saying no one more disappointed than him

Just Posted

Desirée Dawson is among musicians featured during a virtual Surrey Fusion Festival. (File photo)
Digital concerts and cultural cooking challenges drive virtual Surrey Fusion Festival

Anyone with information is asked to call Kitimat RCMP at (250) 632-7111 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. (File photo)
‘Possible’ human remains discovered in Surrey

White Rock RCMP Const. Emma Dyer (left) and her fellow Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley teammates will roll through the seaside city on Friday, Sept. 24 as part of the 2021 event. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
Cops for Cancer to roll through White Rock and Surrey Sept. 24

Chief Dan George is seen with Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood in 1976 at a barbecue in Santa Fe, New Mexico promoting the film “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” A new exhibit focussing on the life of Chief Dan George is opening at the Museum of Surrey. (Public Domain)
New Museum of Surrey exhibit to focus on life of Chief Dan George