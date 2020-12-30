The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 61 (Delta) in downtown Ladner. (Google Maps screenshot)

Qualtrough announces money for Delta Legions

Ladner, Tsawwassen Legions to receive over $23,000 in funding to cover operational costs

Delta Legions are set to receive over $23,000 in federal funding.

Delta MP Carla Qualtrough, on behalf of the Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, announced the funding on Dec. 22, which will help the Delta (i.e. Ladner) and Tsawwassen Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command branches, cover their operational costs.

The funding comes via the federal government’s Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund, part of Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan. The plan aims to protect jobs, the provide emergency support and keep businesses afloat through the pandemic, according to a government press release. Organizations such as local Royal Canadian Legion branches play a critical role in the well-being of veterans, their families and the community.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our efforts have focused on ensuring all Canadians are supported through this difficult time. This funding, provided via the Veterans Organizations Emergency Fund will provide our local Royal Canadian Legion branches in Delta and Tsawwassen with the resources they need to continue their hard work in supporting our veterans,” Qualtrough said in a press release. “Our government recognizes the tough times brought on by this global pandemic, and will be there to support the most vulnerable and those organizations that support them.”

In November, the Government of Canada provided $14 million to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion Command to allow for the rapid distribution of financial support and aid to individual branches across the country to replace charitable and other revenue lost because of the pandemic. Dominion Command was responsible for determining which branches would receive funding.

