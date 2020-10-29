Quality surveillance video helps catch crooks, Surrey Mounties say

Charges laid in connection to break-and-enter in Guildford area

A surveillance camera in a photo posted to the Project Iris page on surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Surrey Mounties credit good surveillance video for helping them catch a suspected thief at work in the Guildford area.

Charges have been laid in connection to a break-and-enter there last month, with the help of quality surveillance video.

It all stems from an incident in the the 14900-block of 99A Avenue in the early-afternoon hours of Oct. 1.

“An unknown person had broken into the residence through the garage and stole personal electronics,” Surrey RCMP say in a news release.

“As part of their investigation, the Surrey RCMP frontline officer gathered valuable evidence including surveillance footage. The video played a significant role in helping officers identify a suspect.”

Now arrested and charged is Jeffrey Seipp, 25.

The investigation highlights how valuable surveillance footage can be in an investigation, says Corporal Joanie Sidhu. “Good quality video can have a significant impact on our ability to advance an investigation.”

Meantime, the RCMP-backed Project Iris (Integrated Resources for Investigation and Safety) is a voluntary program that encourages residents and businesses to register closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in an online database managed by the City of Surrey.

Mounties say the program helps expedite criminal investigations “by reducing the time it takes police to track down CCTV cameras after a crime has been committed.”

More Project Iris details are posted to surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



