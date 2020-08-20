Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

A python that went missing in Victoria in July is once again on the loose – this time in Saanich.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Saanich Police Department received a report about yet another missing snake. The 4.5-foot ball python had been in a backpack and escaped while its owner was asleep in the 800-block of Snowdrop Avenue.

This is the python’s second time on the lam this in recent weeks. On July 2, Victoria Police Department received a report the snake has gone missing in the 200-block of Bay Street. On Aug 12, more than a month later, it was spotted hiding under a vehicle in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres from where it went missing.

READ ALSO: Missing python found under vehicle in Victoria

“As the ball python normally habitats in grasslands and shrublands, it is possible the snake has made its way to such an area in Saanich,” said Sgt. Chris Horsley in a written statement. However, he noted the non-venomous critter could have remained in the Marigold neighbourhood as ball pythons aren’t very active.

Police are asking residents to be cautious and to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 if they spot the snake.

Officers are also investigating how the snake is being kept to ensure “appropriate measures of care are being undertaken by the owner.”

