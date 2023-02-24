CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C.

The CTV reality show is looking to cast farmers for the reality dating show

Wash your coveralls and hose off your work boots, CTV is looking to match up single farmers from B.C. on the rural reality dating show, Farming for Love.

On the show, urban singletons are invited out to the country where they will meet the eligible farmers and compete in a series of challenges, activities and dates.

On season one, five eligible farmers were matched up with city dwellers.

If there’s someone who you’d like to nominate to take part, nominate them on ctv.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AgricultureCity of KelownaDairy FarmersFarmers marketsMeet Your FarmerOkanaganRural Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, with Premier David Eby standing behind her, at Surrey presser Feb. 10. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey’s slice of $1B grant could help offset part of proposed 17.5% property tax increase

Surrey RCMP announced Friday (Feb. 25) that charges have been laid against a 56-year-old Coquitlam man in relation to an alleged assault on a member of the media during protests near the Pacific Highway border crossing in February 2022. (DriveBC photo)
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Trevor Halford, BC Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock was among MLAs charging this week that government 'incompetence' is adding to the chaos over the Surrey policing transition. (File photo)
BC Liberals grill government on Surrey police transition ‘chaos’

(Delta Ice Hawks image)
Delta Ice Hawks win appeal of PJHL decision that cost team four wins