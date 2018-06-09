Puppy Rescue Mission party to be held at Peace Arch Park

The 3rd annual Puppy Rescue Mission fundraiser is to take place June 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Contributed photo)

Party’s aren’t for everyone.

Glasses clatter while people chit-chat about what a beautiful day it was. The awkward silence is cut with an anticlimactic story about how ‘John’ forgot bring a corkscrew.

But there’s one party, at least, where the guests are furry, inexplicably happy, and will shamelessly lick their plate clean.

Bow Wow & Woofs will be hosting its third annual Puppy Rescue Mission fundraiser at Peace Arch Park on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is to feature U.S. service members and the dogs they befriended, and rescued, from war.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and their dogs, as long as they’re friendly and on a leash.

Tickets for the event cost $20, and include a catered BBQ. Guests are to have an opportunity to meet rescued dogs, have their own dog blessed in a Blessing of the Animals ceremony, enjoy live music by Ford Giesbrecht on Stage, and have a chance at more than 50 silent auction items

The Puppy Rescue Mission was founded in 2010. To learn more, visit www.bowwowandwoofs.com or call 360-332-3647.