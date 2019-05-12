Public’s needed to find missing 90-year-old Vancouver man

Anyone who sees Donald Wright is asked to contact police and stay with him until officers arrive

A 90-year-old Vancouver man with dementia has been missing since Saturday.

Vancouver police are asking the public to help locate Donald Wright, who was last seen leaving his home near Drake Street and Pacific Boulevard around 5 p.m. on May 11, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Police said his disappearance is out of character and he may seem confused.

Wright is described as white, 5’ 8” tall with a slender build. He has shoulder-length grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt with white spots, black jeans and a grey and white toque.

Police said Wright often visits shops in Yaletown and sometimes walks across the Cambie Bridge toward West Broadway.

Anyone who sees Wright is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until police arrive.



